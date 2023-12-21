Mark Briscoe becoming a "job guy" in AEW after brother's death is a travesty, says unhappy ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar believes that AEW hasn't done a great job with Mark Briscoe following the death of his brother Jay, so much so that they think Mark has become a 'jobber.'

AEW President Tony Khan signed Mark Briscoe to a full-time contract following Jay Briscoe's death in January 2023, with the company doing everything they could to support the Pugh family (Pugh being Mark and Jay's real surname) during such a difficult time.

Since becoming "All Elite" earlier this year, Mark has worked for both AEW and Ring of Honor, with the latter being a place where he has challenged for the ROH Television Championship. He was also meant to challenge for the ROH World Championship in the summer, but was sidelined due to injury.

During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," EC3 vented his frustrations about Mark's booking in AEW this year, claiming that there is so much you can do with him given his circumstances and his talent.

“The biggest travesty is the fact [that] his reality, who he his, his story, from what he went through, what he has done, what he’s atoned for, what he’s accomplished in wrestling, what him and his brother did, the amazing moments they’ve had, has gotten parlayed into just—he became a job guy in AEW. That’s the travesty.” [8:45-9:12]

EC3 stated that All Elite Wrestling could have told a number of stories with Mark Briscoe over the past 12 months, but the fact that they haven't is in Ethan's words 'a travesty.'

“He is so freakin’ good. I couldn’t believe—like he’s one of the guys, him and Jay, who I knew of but never got to work with when I went to Ring of Honor, like the second you get in there with somebody, you know if they’re great. The second you lock up you’re like ‘oh yeah these guys are really good. He could have not ridden that because you don’t want to take advantage of terrible things, but the reality of the story, of a man who lost his brother to fight for that family name through the ranks of this gigantic, mega, wrestling corporation, with an unfathomable amount of talent, the stories you could have told. That’s a travesty.” [9:16-10:02]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Mark Briscoe picked up a huge win this week on AEW Dynamite

Since returning from injury, Mark Briscoe has vowed to himself and his fans that he wants to achieve success in All Elite Wrestling. This led to him being entered into the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, which has been running for the past month on AEW TV.

Unfortunately, Mark lost his first four matches in the tournament, being mathematically eliminated before his final match that took place on the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite this past week.

His final opponent was Jay Lethal, the man whom he faced in his AEW debut back in January in a match that served as a tribute to his late brother. Determined not to finish the tournament on a down note, Mark defeated Lethal and ended his Continental Classic campaign with a total of three points out of a possible 15.

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.