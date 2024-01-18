Mark Briscoe pays tearful tribute to Jay Briscoe; introduces his daughters who survived the car crash

AEW has just paid tribute to one of the most iconic tag team wrestlers in history. This would be the other half of the Briscoe Brothers, Jay Briscoe.

Jay unfortunately passed away a year ago today in a car accident. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, his brother Mark Briscoe shared a few words for his late brother and tearfully recalled the story of how his nieces were also in the car crash that took his brother's life.

He then shared some good news. Despite the girls suffering injuries to their lower bodies and the fear of the oldest one being impaired permanently, it all turned out well. Mark then brought out all three of his brother's children, and it was seen that Jay's two daughters were in excellent physical condition. The Briscoe Family then shared a hug onstage.

Right after, the video tribute for the late Jay Briscoe played on screen, showcasing several key moments from the Dem Boys' career and all their accolades as a tag team. It also featured snippets from Jay's personal life and fun moments with his family and relatives.

You can check out the emotional segment from AEW Dynamite below:

Wrestling lost another icon in Jay Briscoe, but his legacy will live on forever.

