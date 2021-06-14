Mark Henry on how AEW's in-ring product can improve

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently signed with AEW. Henry's signing was announced at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month. Apart from the role of a coach, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will also be doing commentary.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, Mark Henry revealed the small things that can be done to help improve the in-ring AEW product. Henry highlighted that he was not a fan of spots being repeated and that would be one particular thing he will be on the lookout for:

"Wrestling wise I want everybody to watch the matches before them, because there’s a repetition thing. Somebody will do a tope, and then the next match will have two topes, and then the next match will have three topes. Stop trying to outdo what you saw before, find something else to do rather than that. Repetition is kind of a pet peeve of mine. I feel like you’re not watching the product if you go out and do something and somebody else just did the same thing. I love the Bucks doing the superkicks. Why are there three matches on the card where somebody does a superkick before them? If that was me, I’d be upset about it," said Mark Henry. H/T: WrestlingINC

Mark Henry on how he's been preparing for his role in AEW

Mark Henry is set to become an analyst on AEW's upcoming new show. AEW Rampage will take place on Friday nights and will debut on TNT on August 13th.

Speaking about his role on AEW Rampage, he discussed how he has been preparing for the role:

"I’ve been watching wrestling and I’ve been talking over the commentators. Saying what I would say and putting the emphasis on what I would put the emphasis on. I’d ask the question to the person ‘why do you think that is?’ And then I’ll tell you and not leave it up to that person for interpretation. ‘The reason he did that is because he scouted him out. He saw what he did last week.’ You have to process that stuff pretty quickly," said Mark Henry. H/T: WrestlingINC

Mark Henry also revealed that he's a fan of doing commentary and how he and Booker T used to do commentary backstage while they were signed to WWE.

You can listen to Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette HERE.

Edited by Kaushik Das