"It's how you say it" - Mark Henry believes ex-WWE star behaved like a heel during AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage saw Frankie Kazarian demand his promised TNT title shot in a manner that struck WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry as heelish.

Kazarian interrupted a promo segment on the Friday show featuring the Men of the Year and Dan Lambert. He made no bones as to why he was out there, demanding that he would be next in line to face Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

Mark Henry discussed the segment during the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. During the discussion, Henry put forward his belief that the ex-WWE star was carrying himself like a heel:

"I feel like AEW needs more babyfaces. There is so many guys, Frankie Kazarian included, you say that Frankie is not a heel, but the way that he said that...Frankie was like, hey, to Hell with everybody else. Remember what you said? He sounded like a heel to me. And you gotta be very cautious about how you say things. It's not always what you say. It's how you say it." (5:14-6:22)

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian History. Brotherhood. Inaugural tag team champions. It’s all come to this. Friday May 13th. Destiny. So let it be written. So let it be done. History. Brotherhood. Inaugural tag team champions. It’s all come to this. Friday May 13th. Destiny. So let it be written. So let it be done. https://t.co/eYsZwGScqb

Kazarian and Sky have history, having been two-thirds of the SCU trio alongside Christopher Daniels. They were the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions, and their scheduled TNT title match this week on Rampage will be their first singles clash since 2007.

Scorpio Sky only held AEW's TNT Championship for just over a month in his first reign

Scorpio Sky may feel the pressure heading into Rampage, having held the title for such a short time in his first reign.

Sky had amassed a significant undefeated streak prior to his Dynamite clash against Sammy Guevara, and took advantage of distractions from Paige VanZant, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert to unseat The Spanish God as TNT Champion.

Within the first week of his reign, Sky was required to defend his title against Face of the Revolution-winner Wardlow. He retained once gain thanks to interference, this time from MJF.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV #AEWRampage The first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions are now going head to head for the TNT championship The first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions are now going head to head for the TNT championship 😤 #AEWRampage https://t.co/bHUc30soAo

His next defense wasn't blessed with the same luck, however, as Sammy Guevara captured his third TNT Championship during Battle of the Belts II. Now, after once more capturing the belt, the pressure is on to make his reign a lenghty one. To do that, he'll have to get past his SCU partner this Friday.

