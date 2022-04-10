"Just not right now" - Mark Henry believes major ex-WWE name will show up in AEW

AEW personality Mark Henry believes former WWE Superstar Cesaro will show up in All Elite Wrestling when the time is right.

Cesaro was a mainstay in WWE for 11 years, winning numerous titles as well as the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014. Throughout his run with the company, he was one of the best in-ring workers who could get the best out of anyone he stepped inside the ring with.

However, upon the expiry of his contract in February 2022, he decided to part ways with the company. The 7-time WWE Tag Team Champion is arguably the biggest free agent in wrestling right now and any company would be fortunate to have him.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry made some intriguing comments about the former WWE United States champion.

“Believe me, there will be a Cesaro sighting, just not right now,” said Henry. “When that day comes, the world of pro wrestling is gonna be like, ‘Holy cow, like, that’s the guy we always wanted to see,'” Mark Henry said. (h/t: sescoops)

Cesaro has previous issues with an AEW star

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed the possibility of the former Claudio Castagnoli signing with Tony Khan's company. The duo have had their fair share of problems in the past and the Mad King alluded to those.

“I know I say I don’t want him but Claudio Castagnoli, I want him to be in AEW, so I could smack the s**t out of him because we have a lot of unfinished business,” Kingston replied when asked who he’d want to face. “There’s some serious stuff between us. I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW, but again not my show. I don’t book it. Definitely him. Punk, definitely. At least they’re in AEW, so I may have another chance at them. There’s a lot more history there to explore with me and Punk." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

All Elite Wrestling has a stacked roster, recently strengthened by the additions of Keith Lee, William Regal, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm and Jeff Hardy. Could the Swiss Superman be a future addition?

