"One of the most special wrestling moments" – WWE Hall of Famer was a big fan of recent CM Punk segment in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about the iconic promo segment between CM Punk and MJF from the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Henry praised the segment saying there will never be another promo like this one.

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk and MJF traded. Both stars made remarks about their past.

Mark Henry talked about the segment on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar revealed that the promo by both CM Punk and MJF will always top his list of the best-ever segments in wrestling history.

Henry explained that he's seen a lot of promos from superstars such as The Rock, Ted DiBiase, Roddy Piper, and more, who were great, but revealed that the promo between Punk and Maxwell was something else:

"There will never be another promo like that one. That was a special moment we’ll never see again. Our kids may see one, but that was one of the most special wrestling moments in history. I say that because as a kid, I’ve seen some great promo artists, Roddy Piper, Ted DiBiase, The Rock, and you can go into hundreds of guys that we thought were pretty good on the stick, but never has there been two guys at the same damn time have a battle of wits that will equal, that touched on things that were so real, that we will likely not have those type of moments again.” (Wrestling Inc)

WCW legend Konan wasn't impressed with the CM Punk-MJF promo

WCW legend Konan recently stated that he wasn't impressed with the CM Punk-MJF promo. He added that it was long and wasn't as great as people are calling it to be.

“It was a very long segment. It wasn't great but it was very good.” said Konan.

AEW posted the whole segment on YouTube, and the video has gone viral. It ended up being #2 on the trending list and has a total of 1.8 million views so far.

