"Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad" - Top AEW star opens up on his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer

Mark Henry was a renowned face in WWE for over two decades, but has since left the company. The 50 year old no longer competes in-ring but he's still involved in AEW and makes frequent appearances on Rampage.

The star is remembered for his multiple feats of strength during his time with WWE as well as capturing the ECW and World Heavyweight Championships. However, in AEW Mark Henry is considered a father figure by Powerhouse Hobbs.

During a recent interview with Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Hobbs opened up about his relationship with Henry. The star revealed he even has the former WWE star saved as "Dad" on his cellphone.

"Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad. I have him in my phone as ‘Dad.’ He let me know, like, ‘Hey, you need to change up the way you look. Stop eating carbs after 5 o’clock. Since then, my body has like, switched.” Will Hobbs said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

During the same interview, Hobbs also revealed that the late "Hacksaw" Butch Reed greatly influenced his career. The 80's star was a tag team specialist for WWE & former rival WCW.

“One person I do want to give a shoutout that I never actually got to meet had conversations [with] is the late ‘Hacksaw’ Butch Reed. I found out he was a fan of myself, and that was enough inspiration right there... Just knowing that he was a fan of mine, that’s a whole lot of inspiration."

Powerhouse Hobbs recently praised Mark Henry's son for his achievements in Varsity Wrestling

Jacob Henry recently captured the district championship at his university, which had been his goal for the past two years. The young athlete posted his victory on Twitter, which caught the eye of Hobbs.

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs Jacob Henry @TheJacobHenry_ I have my thoughts together.I want to say thank you to God,my family,my coaches,and Cav Nation for the support.Winning the district championship has been my goal for two years and it’s here.And now it’s here.I am the 6A 285 District Champ. Undesirable to Undeniable.-Cody Rhodes I have my thoughts together.I want to say thank you to God,my family,my coaches,and Cav Nation for the support.Winning the district championship has been my goal for two years and it’s here.And now it’s here.I am the 6A 285 District Champ. Undesirable to Undeniable.-Cody Rhodes https://t.co/luJtNFsQag Lil bro YOU THE MAN twitter.com/thejacobhenry_… Lil bro YOU THE MAN twitter.com/thejacobhenry_…

Henry has clearly raised a champion, and since the boy is currently earning his stripes in Varsity Wrestling, could a professional wrestling debut be near? If that were the case, fans could easily assume that Powerhouse Hobbs just scouted the next Team Taz member.

