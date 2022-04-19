"The BCC is going to be the new big thing in wrestling" - Mark Henry heaps praise on AEW's Blackpool Combat Club 

Mark Henry had nothing but praise for the newly-formed Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal) in AEW. He also had some positive words for Wheeler Yuta when he joined the faction a few weeks ago.

Yuta faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of Rampage, where the former passed out in a rear-naked choke. However, the ROH Pure Champion eventually earned the respect of the trio as he shook Regal's hand to join them formally.

On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry revealed that he loved Yuta putting "BCC" on the latter's chest using blood. The World's Strongest Man added that Yuta should have a bloody white shirt next week that would eventually become an instant best-seller.

"I think it's amazing. I really love the fact that last night, [Wheeler] Yuta took the blood off his face and wrote BCC on his chest and you're welcome Yuta, your shirt next week. He should come out with a white shirt with blood speckles all over it and it should have in your hand print, the way the blood smeared, BCC on it. You'll sell 10,000 of those shirts in a week because I will buy one and I know if I'm willing to put my money on it, everybody else will too because it's a part of the fabric of what happened last night and everybody wants to be a part of greatness."(From 18:18 - 19:08)

Henry also claimed that BCC would be a group to look out for not just in AEW but the entire industry.

"He had a great moment in wrestling. I'm telling you Bully [Bubba Ray], like the BCC is going to be the new NWO. Write it down, take a picture, fax it, smoke signals, whatever the hell you wanna do with it. The BCC is going to be the new big thing in wrestling," Henry added. (From 19:10 - 19:35)

ビリー @SryItsBilly The Blackpool Combat Club is my favorite thing in wrestling right now The Blackpool Combat Club is my favorite thing in wrestling right now https://t.co/byreyb0X3J

Blackpool Combat Club was victorious in their debut match on AEW Rampage

Blackpool Combat Club made their trios debut last week on AEW Rampage. They faced the Gunn Club consisting of Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

The BCC wasted no time making a statement as they took it to the father-and-son trio. Yuta showcased his in-ring expertise as he outclassed Billy with a leverage pin roll-up to secure the victory.

Blackpool Combat Club is one of the hottest things in AEW right now. After Yuta's addition, it will be interesting to see how they will serve notice to other groups in the company.

Whom should the trio face next in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh