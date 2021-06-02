"The reception was so warm and so good" - Mark Henry on the backstage response to his AEW arrival

AEW is often described a family, and any time a new person joins the group, there's always some potential for some conflict. But according to Mark Henry, the people backstage welcomed him with open arms.

Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer and a veteran who worked for Vince McMahon's company for more than two decades. For this reason, it stunned many fans when he walked out onto the stage at AEW Double or Nothing. In doing so, Henry joined Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight as other legends who have signed with the company.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Henry recalled how the locker room reacted when he arrived in AEW. He called it a "warm" response and noted that he has previously mentored some members of the roster.

"It was equal," Henry stated. "The reception was so warm and so good and there were a lot of people there that I helped mentor across the street. You got Miro over there and you got PAC."

Henry specifically named Miro and PAC as two of the AEW stars he has worked closely with in the past. Both men worked at WWE during Henry's time there.

One AEW star spoke highly about how Mark Henry has helped them

PAC in AEW

Mark Henry went onto talk about how PAC took some advice he'd given him long ago, and it helped turn him into the character he was today. When Henry was in the back, PAC told the other talents about how the WWE Hall of Famer had helped him.

"You know when I act like I'm gonna go to the top and then I jump down?" PAC asked. "Mark told me to do that. Mark told me to be him, but just a smaller version."

Given how successful PAC has become in recent years, it'll be interesting to see which AEW stars Henry helps from here on out.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.