"I did not think he was" - Wrestling legend describes his reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut (Exclusive)

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed his thoughts on CM Punk making his pro wrestling return after seven years.

CM Punk had previously disappeared from wrestling altogether in 2014, following the former WWE Champion's controversial exit from Vince McMahon's promotion. Punk looked to emulate the likes of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley with an MMA transition, only to hang up the gloves following two back-to-back defeats.

The Second City Saint made his return to professional wrestling last year when he signed with AEW. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry admitted that he had his hopes come with equal doubts when rumors of Punk's return started to swirl last year:

"I was hoping that he would, but I did not think that he was. So when it started to become real that that may be a possibility I was blown away, just like everybody else." (07:17-07:43)

CM Punk awaits a dream match this week on AEW Dynamite

However impossible it may have seemed at one point, Punk made his return and has reasserted himself as a prominent feature in AEW. After dream clashes against Darby Allin, MJF, and Eddie Kingston, the Voice of the Voiceless has signaled his intention to reign as world champion once again.

Thanks to All Elite Wrestling's rankings system, Punk's thirst for gold means that he must rack up wins before challenging for the throne. Since his Revolution victory to conclude the feud with MJF, the former WWE Champion has defeated the likes of Dax Harwood and Penta Oscuro in spectacular matches.

This week, Dustin Rhodes laid down the challenge for a dream clash between the two former WWE stars. It has now been confirmed that The Natural will get his wish on Dynamite. Rhodes last defeated Lance Archer in his hometown, avenging his only other bout this year, where the former lost to Sammy Guevara.

