Mark Henry explains why he is adamant about not wrestling again

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry has revealed the reason as to why he won't wrestle again.

Henry has been enjoying a new lease of life ever since he joined AEW, where he works as a commentator and also as a coach. He was speaking on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel, where he spoke about how he does not see himself wrestling again.

“I’m not who I used to be. Once you feel the joy of teaching, it takes the place of the joy of competition. I feel more accomplished as a teacher seeing one of the people that I work with succeed than I would be going out and being 70% of what I used to be," Mark Henry said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

He also said that he left wrestling at the top of his game and did not give people an opportunity to point fingers at him, stating that he overstayed his welcome.

“If I go out there and I watch a match and I don’t look like I used to look, I’m going to feel like I’m diminishing my career. I left the game while I was still good, and people didn’t look at my work and go, ‘He used to be really good.’ You don’t never want that; I didn’t want that," Mark Henry said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Mark Henry revealed the lessons he learned from the WWE icon Mae Young

During the same interview, Mark Henry also shed light on how the late WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young had an impact on him.

He stated that Mae was the toughest woman he had met in the wrestling industry and that he was grateful for what she taught him.

"She went through hazing, the verbal abuse, the torture, people being disrespectful, and she was able to keep going and turn that thing on its head and become more successful and have a longevity that none of those people that she wrestled with could have dreamed of. I appreciate her every day for teaching me that," Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It is great to see how, even after her passing, Mae Young’s legacy is still untouched when it comes to WWE. Mark Henry is living proof of that.

What do you make of Mark Henry’s statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

