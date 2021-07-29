Mark Henry explains how AEW Rampage will be different from Dynamite

AEW Rampage will premiere on August 13, 2021 and then air weekly on Fridays on TNT before moving to TBS starting January 2022.

TV Insider asked Rampage commentator Mark Henry how Rampage would differentiate itself from AEW Dynamite while maintaining the excitement and energy that comes with Dynamite.

"I can tell you right now there is going to be a lot more humor in the commentating. As far as the show, AEW speaks for itself as a brand. You know what you’re going to get with the excitement, the athleticism. We want to make sure it’s more deliberate and shocking to the system. I think that AEW has already done that. My job is not to change anything. I’m just knocking some of the dust off and making a prettier picture. The business has never been better here. Every day it surges forward," explained Mark Henry.

Kenny Omega wants AEW Rampage to feature women prominently

Kenny Omega hopes AEW Rampage will feature more women's wrestling https://t.co/kY144ocHNo pic.twitter.com/jwsbODd95r — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 24, 2021

AEW Dynamite has been a joyride for the most part since its inception, but detractors will point to the use of the women's division on AEW's flagship show.

AEW has some amazing women who deserve more TV time than they are getting. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega certainly thinks so, as he stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. (H/T: Fightful)

"The content I think we're lacking is in our women's division. I would love to see Rampage be a home to more women's wrestling. I want people to see and appreciate and enjoy the talent we have to offer. I hope we get to show some of these matches that perhaps aren't seen by those people. We have a lot of great talent on Dark and people maybe don't want to watch our YouTube channel. Maybe they just want to watch Dynamite and want to see a television product. I get that. I think the extra hour with Rampage, rather than give them more Chris Jericho, more Kenny Omega, more MJF and the guys you know you're going to see on Dynamite; I'd rather give them all of the extremely talented individuals that maybe you don't see that week," Kenny Omega said.

Edited by Prem Deshpande