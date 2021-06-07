"I just cried!" - Mark Henry responds after fellow AEW star snubs him

AEW's latest signing, Mark Henry, recently took to Twitter to share his reaction after long-time colleague Paul Wight snubbed him. Wight instead called John Cena the "strongest" wrestler he had ever faced.

Henry shocked the wrestling world by appearing at Double or Nothing 2021, where he was revealed to be an analyst for AEW's upcoming show, Rampage. On this week's AEW Dynamite, the former World Heavyweight Champion also teased his imminent return to in-ring action, saying he still has a lot left in the tanks.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight was asked who's the "strongest" wrestler in the world, and he was quick to pick John Cena. Upon hearing this, the World's Strongest Man tweeted out his response:

"I just cried!" tweeted Mark Henry

Mark Henry will also serve as a coach in AEW, allowing the younger generation of performers to learn a thing or two from his invaluable insight into the business.

AEW: Rampage will premiere on August 13th at 10 p.m EST on TNT, immediately following WWE SmackDown on FOX. Both Rampage and AEW Dynamite will subsequently move to TBS from January 2022.

Will Mark Henry and Paul Wight cross paths in AEW?

Paul Wight joined AEW in March as a broadcaster and in-ring talent, though he's yet to step inside the squared circle.

Many had expected Wight to show up as the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021. However, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush made his AEW debut in that spot.

With both Mark Henry and Wight in AEW now, few fans have also expressed their desire to see the two behemoths battle it out in the promotion. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan acknowledges the fans' wishes and books a clash between the WWE veterans.

