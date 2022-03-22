×
Create
Notifications

"You have to keep some of this secret" - AEW's Mark Henry on helping young talent with their contracts

Mark Henry cutting a promo for AEW in 2021
Mark Henry cutting a promo for AEW in 2021
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 09:27 PM IST
News

AEW personality Mark Henry has opened up about trying to help young talent with contract negotiations. He also stated that not enough people in the wrestling business work together to make it a better place.

The World's Strongest Man has been a part of the wrestling industry since 1996. The veteran was signed to a 10 year, $250,000 contract with WWE after his performance in the 1996 Olympics.

Mark Henry recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast with AEW star Shane "Swerve" Strickland. The Hall of Famer discussed the importance of older stars looking out for younger stars when it comes to contract negotiations.

"We don't work with a code in wrestling. Some of it is, the same way I always say, it's hard for black people to work together in concert because over the years we were told 'that's the way it's supposed to be.' There is a conditioning process in the wrestling business. 'Don't ever tell anyone how much money you made. Don't tell people the contracts you're doing.' You have to keep some of this secret, but there are structural things like insurance and medical, you have a wife, children, I have a daughter with Crohn's. I need insurance. Why wouldn't I tell another guy, 'you negotiate your deal, put insurance in, tell them you need insurance. You got a family issues.' We have to help educate everybody." said Henry (H/T Fightful).
Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" https://t.co/9OEUfUFvM3

Mark Henry has been a member of the AEW roster since 2021

Mark Henry made his AEW debut during the 2021 edition of Double or Nothing at Daily's Place. The veteran was revealed to be a commentator for AEW Rampage and Dark Elevation.

Mark Henry has signed with AEW and will serve as a coach, as well as analyst for AEW Rampage https://t.co/VyLmw0V2nc

Since his first appearance, he has been replaced on Rampage by FTW Champion Ricky Starks. However, he has maintained his place in the booth for Dark: Elevation alongside Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you enjoying Henry's run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी