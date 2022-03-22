"You have to keep some of this secret" - AEW's Mark Henry on helping young talent with their contracts

AEW personality Mark Henry has opened up about trying to help young talent with contract negotiations. He also stated that not enough people in the wrestling business work together to make it a better place.

The World's Strongest Man has been a part of the wrestling industry since 1996. The veteran was signed to a 10 year, $250,000 contract with WWE after his performance in the 1996 Olympics.

Mark Henry recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast with AEW star Shane "Swerve" Strickland. The Hall of Famer discussed the importance of older stars looking out for younger stars when it comes to contract negotiations.

"We don't work with a code in wrestling. Some of it is, the same way I always say, it's hard for black people to work together in concert because over the years we were told 'that's the way it's supposed to be.' There is a conditioning process in the wrestling business. 'Don't ever tell anyone how much money you made. Don't tell people the contracts you're doing.' You have to keep some of this secret, but there are structural things like insurance and medical, you have a wife, children, I have a daughter with Crohn's. I need insurance. Why wouldn't I tell another guy, 'you negotiate your deal, put insurance in, tell them you need insurance. You got a family issues.' We have to help educate everybody." said Henry (H/T Fightful).

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" https://t.co/9OEUfUFvM3

Mark Henry has been a member of the AEW roster since 2021

Mark Henry made his AEW debut during the 2021 edition of Double or Nothing at Daily's Place. The veteran was revealed to be a commentator for AEW Rampage and Dark Elevation.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Mark Henry has signed with AEW and will serve as a coach, as well as analyst for AEW Rampage Mark Henry has signed with AEW and will serve as a coach, as well as analyst for AEW Rampage https://t.co/VyLmw0V2nc

Since his first appearance, he has been replaced on Rampage by FTW Champion Ricky Starks. However, he has maintained his place in the booth for Dark: Elevation alongside Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone.

Are you enjoying Henry's run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Edited by Pratik Singh