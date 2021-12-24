"I never seen him all day" - AEW veteran had no idea Kyle O'Reilly was going to make his debut

AEW’s Mark Henry was as pleasantly surprised as fans were at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, when Kyle O’Reilly made his debut.

O'Reilly, whose final appearance for NXT was on December 7th, wasted no time in making an immediate impact, helping longtime friend Adam Cole to a win over Orange Cassidy.

Despite being in the same building, Mark Henry had no clue that the ‘Violent Artist’ was there and was genuinely shocked when Kyle O’Reilly appeared on screen.

Here’s what Mark Henry had to say on the latest episode of busted open radio:

“No, I know who he is. I never saw him all day. I’m a tell you, man they some super Secret Squirrel — they some kingsmen. They the Mission Impossible people. I don’t know what the hell is going on but they do a good job of keeping a secret.”

Kyle O'Reilly reunited with former 'Undisputed Era' colleagues Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, mirroring their entrance to NXT back in 2017.

"Every month it seems like a surprise in AEW"

With O'Reilly being the latest in a long line of high-profile signings in 2021, every week of AEW television has been a must-see.

This was agreed upon by Mark Henry, who praised AEW president and booker Tony Khan for keeping things fresh and exciting every week.

“Tony Khan continues to give the crowd what they want. And when I say crowd, not just the people in Greensboro but all of the fans of AEW. You get these little — it’s not even Christmas presents. It’s like a birthday, it’s a Wednesday gift. Every month it seems like there’s a surprise at AEW. Whether it’s a return from injury or a new wrestler that’s All Elite, something to that effect that gets everybody stirred up. Man, I feel like that’s the M.O. of AEW is never letting things get stale by mixing things up and last night was no different.”

Fans won't have to wait too long to see O'Reilly back in the ring as his first taste of AEW will be on next week's 'New Year's Smash' edition of AEW Dynamite.

O'Reilly will team up with Cole and Fish to take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) in a must-see affair.

