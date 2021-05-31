Mark Henry makes his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021

WWE Legend Mark Henry made his shocking AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021, where he was revealed as an analyst for the promotion's new show, Rampage.

Tony Schiavone made the blockbuster announcement, with fans popping hard for the World's Strongest Man's arrival. But Mark Henry didn't say anything, as Schiavone revealed fans would have to tune into the next edition of AEW Dynamite to hear from the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Apart from being an analyst, Henry will also serve as a coach for the promotion, helping the younger generation of performers with valuable insight into the business.

While many fans were skeptical when AEW Rampage was announced, it's clear that Tony Khan's promotion has big plans for the show.

The show will debut on Friday, August 14th, at 10 p.m. EST on TNT. It'll be moving to TBS in January along with AEW Dynamite. The one-hour show promises to feature rising stars in the promotion, getting the much-needed TV time to develop their skills of working on live programming.

Will Mark Henry wrestle in AEW?

Though Mark Henry has not been revealed as an in-ring competitor, he has made it known in the past that he intends to get back into the ring.

It'll be interesting to see AEW will use Henry. They haven't even booked Paul Wight to compete in a match, despite signing him as a commentator and an in-ring talent back in March.

That said, the presence of Mark Henry will surely bring visibility to AEW Rampage, with fans of the World's Strongest Man going out of their way to check out the show.

Are you excited to see Mark Henry in AEW? Do you see Henry and Paul Wight wrestle each other soon? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.