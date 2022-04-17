"I don’t think she gets enough credit" - Mark Henry names who he thinks is AEW's most underrated wrestler (Exclusive)

Mark Henry recently named Serena Deeb as the most underrated star on the AEW roster.

Deeb first appeared on television during her short WWE run as the sole female member of the Straight Edge Society. She went on to perform on the independent circuit for years before returning to WWE as a coach. Deeb was again released in 2020 and signed with AEW as a performer.

Mark Henry recently sat down with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive Sportskeeda interview. When asked about AEW's most underrated talents, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Serena Deeb is one of the best wrestlers in the company:

"Underrated? I think Serena Deeb. [She] is one of the most excellent wrestlers, not just male or female, but one of the most excellent wrestlers in the company. I don’t think she gets enough credit for how good she is." - Henry said. (05:02)

Deeb was last seen on AEW TV when she tried to attack Hikaru Shida after the star's victory on Dynamite. The rivalry between the two competitors is seemingly not over yet.

Mark Henry believes that former WWE star Cesaro will eventually debut in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (now going by Claudio CSRO) left WWE in February after his contract expired. Fans have been anticipating his next move, with many believing that he will land in AEW.

Mark Henry seems to think so as well. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer stated his belief that Cesaro's AEW debut will excite fans:

“Believe me, there will be a Cesaro sighting, just not right now,” said Henry. “When that day comes, the world of pro wrestling is gonna be like, ‘Holy cow, like, that’s the guy we always wanted to see,'” Mark Henry said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Speculation on Cesaro's jump to All Elite Wrestling is based primarily on his connections with talent in the company and his wrestling style. Many are hoping that the former WWE Superstar will join the Blackpool Combat Club, which is gaining steam by the week.

It should be noted that William Regal - the figurehead for Blackpool Combat Club - had his last match against Cesaro before retiring in 2013.

