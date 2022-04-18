'I would like to see a lifting contest' - Mark Henry believes 2 names could be the strongest wrestlers on the AEW roster (Exclusive)

Mark Henry is an important backstage figure in AEW these days, having left his pro wrestling days far behind. That said, he is still known as 'The World's Strongest Man' to this very day, a moniker that has become synonymous with him.

The living legend recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling as part of a media call organized by Eurosport to promote All Elite Wrestling. When we asked him the following question, sent in by our very own resident legend Bill Apter, he was torn between two names.

Who is the strongest wrestler on the current roster?

"Oh my gosh! There's some strong guys. Powerhouse Hobbs is very strong. Wardlow is extremely, extremely strong. I would like to see a lifting contest between those guys," said Mark Henry. [0:41-1:07]

Both Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow are amidst massive pushes from the company. Hobbs pinned Keith Lee this past week on AEW Dynamite (with help from Taz), whereas Wardlow is quickly becoming one of the top babyfaces in the entire business.

Whether or not Tony Khan pays heed to Henry's words from this interview and we see a lifting contest remains to be seen. Let us know in the comments who you think will win this showdown.

Mark Henry is very high on AEW star Wardlow

Elsewhere in the interview, Henry praised Wardlow and said that he could be the future face of the company. He is certainly positioned to do so and fans in India can catch him on both Dynamite and Rampage only on Eurosport.

Who do you guys think is more likely to pick up a world championship sooner - Wardlow or Powerhouse Hobbs? Do both men have what it takes to take All Elite Wrestling to the next level with their strength and athleticism?

