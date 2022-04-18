Mark Henry picks 3 names who can be the face of AEW in the future (Exclusive)

Mark Henry is currently an important backstage AEW figure, having left the slams and splashes of his WWE days far behind. Working in a hands-on capacity with the talent in the locker room, there is perhaps nobody better qualified to offer his unique perspective on the future of the company.

So when we at Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him to name a wrestler who could potentially be the next face of AEW, he named three. They were MJF and his current nemesis Wardlow, and one of the most prolific heels in the locker room -- Ricky Starks. The common thread running between all three, according to the World's Strongest Man, is their ability to work with anybody.

"I can see a Wardlow, MJF, Ricky Starks. All of them can work with anybody and are very talented," said Henry [5:25-5:41].

It must also be noted that elsewhere in the interview, Henry named Wardlow as one of the two strongest men among the AEW roster, the other being Powerhouse Hobbs.

All of the three names that Mark Henry picked occupy prominent positions in the AEW roster

Mark Henry's assessment of who can carry the company into the future may not be far off the mark (no pun intended).

MJF has been the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring three years in a row. Wardlow now has a prominent role on the roster, positioned as a top babyface. Ricky Starks is the current FTW Champion and has always been seen as a top heel.

