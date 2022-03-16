Mark Henry lauded Tony Khan's decision about popular tag-team as one of his best since starting AEW

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, together known as The Acclaimed in AEW, recently spoke of the best compliment they got in the wrestling business.

The Acclaimed became popular in All Elite Wrestling with their unique entrance style, which involves Max Caster dissing their opponents through rap verses every week. They have also proven themselves in terms of in-ring skills with matches against the likes of The Jurassic Express and Young Bucks.

Speaking on Rasslin,' Max Caster revealed that the biggest compliment he got in wrestling was from Mark Henry. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks very highly of their team as he told them that putting them together was Tony Khan's best decision since starting All Elite Wrestling.

Here's what Caster said:

"I’ll say this, this is my favorite compliment that we ever got. Mark Henry told us that the best decision Tony Khan ever made, besides starting AEW, was putting The Acclaimed together. That is my favorite compliment I ever got. It gave me so much confidence when he said that," Caster said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the entire interview here:

The Acclaimed were in action last week on AEW Dynamite

Last week's edition of Dynamite was filled with championship matches as three titles were on the line. One was the World Tag Team Championship as The Jurassic Express defended against The Acclaimed.

Just three days after their grueling encounter with The Young Bucks and reDRagon at Revolution, Jungle Boy and Luchasauras took on Caster and Bowens. The Acclaimed came up short and lost to the dynamic duo despite their valiant efforts.

