"It put him on the map" – WWE legend Mark Henry heaps praise on current Ring of Honor Champion

WWE legend and current AEW personality Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the match between ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley on Rampage.

Yuta and Moxley squared off with intensity and gruesome exchanges, which saw the former bleed profusely. The ROH Pure Champion countered every possible attack by Moxley, displaying his high-flying skills and technical abilities.

In the end, Moxley wasn't able to put away Yuta after a series of finishers and lariats, which left him shocked. The former finally applied a rear-naked choke as Yuta passed out. Yuta eventually shook hands with William Regal, signaling his entry to The Blackpool Combat Club.

On the Busted Open podcast, Henry had nothing but praise for Yuta as he noticed the latter's energy. He added that the match established the rising wrestler as one of today's toughest young stars:

"Number one, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. Tremendous storytelling. I watch with my son, watched the match. I saw the match and I was really impressed with Yuta's energy, like his desire to be great. All Jacob [his son] saw was one exciting moment after another and he kept turning with his mouth on the ground *exhales* What!!!! He kept doing that, he did that like four times, and that was about four five times in a match where you get that type of feeling. It was a unbelievable match. Wheeler Yuta, not only did it put him on the map, but it established him as a guy that has a level of toughness and resolve." (from 16:40 to 17:40)

Mark Henry liked what he saw on Wheeler Yuta

Mark Henry's praise towards Wheeler Yuta didn't end there as he spoke about it on the Busted Open Radio podcast. He was impressed by Yuta's ability to hang with Jon Moxley.

Henry said the ROH Pure Champion did a fantastic job in the main event. He added that the AEW star should be proud of himself:

"I mean, God dang it, man. Like last night, that was really, really impressive. He (Yuta) did a hell of a job. He should be proud of himself."

It'll be interesting to see how the BCC will assert its dominance as a stable. With Yuta's entry, they'll now have a young star to build on in the future.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta's match on Rampage? Sound off in the comments below!

