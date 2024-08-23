Mark Henry reacts as former WWE United States Champion reportedly signs with AEW ahead of All In

A former WWE United States Champion has reportedly signed with AEW ahead of their all-important All In pay-per-view. Wrestling veteran, Mark Henry has reacted to these reports.

Ricochet’s contract with WWE expired towards the end of June and there have been constant reports that he was likely to sign up with AEW. However, there had been no concrete updates on the topic until today.

Fightful reported that Ricochet had signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion but it was not yet confirmed whether he would be making an appearance at All In, which is the biggest wrestling show of the year for Tony Khan’s company. Former AEW star Mark Henry took to his X (fka Twitter) account and gave his verdict saying it was a great move.

“Good hire,” wrote Henry.

It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old star will be presented to the raucous Wembley crowd over the weekend. This will no doubt be seen as a coup for Tony Khan.

Bill Apter says that former WWE star Ricochet might get lost in AEW

Veteran journalist, Bill Apter has revealed that he was not too positive about Ricochet’s move to AEW. Given the talent of the wrestler in question, this observation came across as slightly surprising.

Apter was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine show when he stated that Ricochet might get lost in the mid-card in AEW, and preferred the 35-year-old to move to TNA instead.

"If he goes into TNA, he's eventually gonna go back into WWE because they are like a direct line now to NXT which would be okay. But, I think if he goes to AEW he's gonna get lost in the mid-card. I hate to say it. He's a great worker but he's gonna get lost in the mid-card," he said.

Ricochet will undoubtedly back himself to take AEW by storm with his high-flying brand of wrestling. And if the veteran is going to make his debut at All In this coming weekend, then he will want to make a big and lasting impact.

