Mark Henry reveals AEW's plans to have a "WrestleMania week" like experience

AEW has developed a great reputation for catering to fans' wishes. Mark Henry revealed on the Battleground Podcast that another such plan is in the works to improve fan experience at major pay-per-views.

WWE's WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling event of the year and the company organizes an entire week of exhilarating fan experience leading up to the actual event. Henry was quizzed if AEW is looking to do something similar for their fans and events.

"Are there any plans of AEW having a fan experience like the WrestleMania experience, kinda like the WWE does, a week long event?" Eli of Battleground Podcast asked.

Henry responded in the affirmative, stating AEW All Out will be showcasing something along those lines with a five-day lineup leading up to the main show on September 5.

"You know what man, that is definitely gonna happen. It's already in the works. We will be in Chicago from September 1st to the 5th and that's gonna be our 'WrestleMania week'. Like there's gonna be softball games, fan fests, autograph signings, podcasts, there will be symposiums with talents as well as myself trying to break down why we do what we do, when we're gonna do it. Eventually you get a big blowout show on September 5th," said Mark Henry.

September 1 will feature AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage will be on September 3, and All Out will be on September 5, all three in Chicago. Fans attending the event will be in for a tremendous experience.

AEW All Out tickets sold out almost immediately

All Out tickets sold out in a few minutes

Tickets for AEW All Out sold out in a matter of minutes after going live. This includes the trios package which comprises of the AEW Dynamite and Rampage shows that week as well.

If there was ever any doubt about All Elite Wrestling's popularity in the wrestling community, this cleared it emphatically.

The three shows will emanate from the NOW Arena, previously known as the Sears Center Arena, in front of a vociferous Chicago crowd.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das