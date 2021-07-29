Mark Henry reveals how he's preparing for AEW Rampage

Mark Henry was unveiled at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 as a new commentator for AEW's upcoming weekly show AEW Rampage. This is the second instance of AEW hiring a WWE legend as a broadcaster for their shows, as Paul Wight aka Big Show was signed as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation.

This will be the WWE Hall of Famer's first foray into broadcasting and he was asked by TV Insider as to how he's going about preparing for his new role.

You’ve been a student of the game and a historian for pro wrestling. How have you been preparing for your broadcasting role on Rampage?

Mark Henry has revealed he has been taking advice from Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone and looking up to them for direction. He also stated that the presentation would be similar to SportsCenter.

"I’ve been working with Tony Schiavone and getting advice from Jim Ross just like a talent would come to me for advice about psychology and training habits. It’s no different. I look to them for mentorship, direction. I’ve had some practices, trial runs. It has been highly successful. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it. Myself and Excalibur will really be at the forefront. It’s going to be a team effort. Everyone there, [Alex] Marvez, Jim Ross. We’re going to have talent sometimes come in and sit with us and do a three-person table or go to backstage interviews. It’s going to look SportsCenter-like," Mark Henry answered.

More details on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage will be AEW's second television show, airing weekly for an hour on Fridays at 10 pm starting August 13, 2021.

Rampage will be AEW's fourth overall show with AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation streaming on YouTube on Tuesdays and Wednesdays respectively.

Other than Mark Henry and Excalibur being revealed as commentators for Rampage, nothing more is known. Kenny Omega has expressed hope that Rampage will feature women's wrestling more prominently.

Kenny Omega hopes AEW Rampage will feature more women's wrestling https://t.co/kY144ocHNo pic.twitter.com/jwsbODd95r — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 24, 2021

AEW has been looking to get international deals for Rampage in countries such as India, Italy, Brazil, Germany and France.

Do you think Mark Henry will be a good commentator? Leave your thoughts in the comments below

