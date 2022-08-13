"Sorry for you!" - Mark Henry sends heartfelt message to injured AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry has reacted to AEW star Kris Statlander's unfortunate update on her knee injury.

Henry is currently signed to AEW as a commentator and a coach. As far as Statlander is concerned, she took to Twitter yesterday to provide an update on the knee injury she suffered on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien apologized to the wrestling universe for "letting them down once again." However, she vowed to come back stronger, reminding everyone that she has done that in the past.

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman." - said Kris.

The post from Statlander garnered a lot of reactions from other wrestlers including Thunder Rosa, Bayley and Natalya.

The latest reaction to the injury came from Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man felt sorry for the 27-year-old and hoped that she would come back stronger than ever. Here is what he wrote:

"So sorry for you! Much love you’ll be back better than ever!"

How did AEW star Thunder Rosa react to Kris Statlander's injury?

Kris Statlander's injury was confirmed on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The Jackson-ville promotion also mentioned that Toni Storm is now the official #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship held by Thunder Rosa.

Rosa took to Twitter to highlight that she will be waiting for Statlander to get fit so that they can go up against each other. Here is what she wrote:

"Sad you are out, I was looking forward to finally kick your B***! You are so strong and I will be waiting for the time we get to actually be in the ring!"

Kris suffered her first knee injury (a torn ACL) in June 2020. She would return in March the following year.

