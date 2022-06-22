Mark Henry mourns the passing of legendary WWE referee

AEW star Mark Henry shared a heartfelt message in tribute to late WWE referee Tim White.

The wrestling world was saddened to learn of the passing of former WWE referee Tim White, who died at the age of 68. He worked with WWE from 1985 to 2009 and was part of several memorable matches and segments. White passed away on June 19, 2022, just two days after fellow former WWE referee Dave Hebner's death.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter to pay his respects to the iconic referee. He stated that Tim White was a mentor to an entire generation of Hall of Famers in the industry. Check out the tweet below:

TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry WWE @WWE In memory of Tim White. In memory of Tim White. https://t.co/up0s87nk2B Tim White was a caretaker,mentor and a teacher to a generation of Pro Wrestling Hall of Famers. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… Tim White was a caretaker,mentor and a teacher to a generation of Pro Wrestling Hall of Famers. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

The iconic official began his officiating career all the way back in 1985. He was held in high regard by countless veterans and younger wrestlers.

Like Mark Henry, many Hall of Famers paid their respects to Tim White

During his 24-year stint with WWE, White officiated countless iconic and high stakes matches, including the infamous 1998 Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker. He also served as an agent and assistant to Andre the Giant.

In later years, the legendary referee also played an on-screen character, performing comedy vignettes with then-WWE broadcaster Josh Mathews. He also played a major backstage role and worked with younger talents.

The news of White's death left the entire wrestling community in shock as many were still mourning the loss of David Hebner. Given White's reputation, numerous Hall of Famers and veterans took to Twitter to pay homage to the recently departed soul:

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/fZm0Fq1sRj

William Regal @RealKingRegal I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 🏻 🏻 I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/xrjWQ9ras7

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE twitter.com/wwe/status/153… WWE @WWE



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



wwe.com/article/wwe-re… WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.wwe.com/article/wwe-re… No not Tim White.. 🥺 heart of gold. Always the nicest person in any room he was in. I’ll miss his Andre the giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim No not Tim White.. 🥺 heart of gold. Always the nicest person in any room he was in. I’ll miss his Andre the giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim ❤️ twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

We at Sportskeeda are saddened to hear about White's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He will be remembered as one of the most esteemed personalities to have worn the striped shirt, and his contributions to the industry will live on for ages.

