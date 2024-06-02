Mark Henry shares a three-word message after appearing in major promotion

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry recently appeared in a popular wrestling promotion days after his AEW exit. He has now reacted to the development.

After three years in AEW as a backstage coach and trainer, Mark Henry recently announced that he would not be renewing his contract with the company. Henry also said he would be taking a break from pro wrestling to focus on external ventures.

A few days after his AEW departure, Henry surprisingly showed up at Major League Wrestling's (MLW) Battle Riot VI event alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long.

It was definitely a great moment for the fans in attendance. Henry later took to X/Twitter to share his reaction with the following three-word message:

"What a night!"

Mark Henry says he will be available for AEW

Mark Henry has been in the pro wrestling business for decades. Hence, he is a valuable asset for any promotion. During his tenure in All Elite Wrestling, he mentored many up-and-coming talents.

Addressing his AEW exit, Henry said on Busted Open that he would still be available for the company whenever they need him.

"It’s a mutual thing. If I can’t dedicate 100% of myself, then it’s only fair for both parties to end the relationship on a positive note. Like I said, it’s been nothing but positive. I’ve done my best to help as many people as I could. There are still some things that I wanted to help with that I didn’t get to finish, but those people have my phone number and anytime that they need to call me, I’m available for them."

Only time will tell what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion after his surprise appearance in MLW.

