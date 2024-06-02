  • home icon
Mark Henry shows up in popular promotion just days after his AEW exit

Jun 02, 2024
Mark Henry AEW
Mark Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer. [Image source: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared in a popular wrestling promotion a few days after he announced his departure from AEW. Henry was seen with wrestling veteran Teddy Long at a recent event.

Mark Henry has worked with AEW for the past three years as a commentator and backstage coach. On May 28, 2024, Henry's contract with the promotion expired, and he announced that he would not be renewing the deal. Mark also stated that he had a great time in the company and is ending his journey on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer showed up in another promotion, Major League Wrestling, days after his All Elite departure. Henry appeared at the recent MLW Battle Riot event alongside his former colleague and the former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long.

Moreover, Henry also announced that he would be taking some time to work on some unfinished projects. He also made it clear that he is not leaving pro wrestling as a whole.

Fans might have gotten an idea of his next step after Mark showed up on MLW. Only time will tell where Henry will be seen next.

