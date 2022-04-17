Mark Henry believes AEW star Jade Cargill could become "one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time" (Exclusive)

Both AEW star Jade Cargill and WWE star Bianca Belair were discovered by Mark Henry and have since gone on to do great things. While one is the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, the other is the reigning and defending RAW Women's Champion.

Mark Henry spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about both women during a promotional interview for Eurosport. The former WWE star compared the two of them and then elaborated upon how he identifies talent. Henry believes that both Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will lead wrestling into the future:

"I think both will. You have one that has main-evented WrestleMania already. The biggest wrestling spectacle in the world. And then you have another one that is almost 30 wins in a row and is on pace to be one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time," said Henry. [3:32-4:00]

The veteran spoke about his immaculate track record when it comes to identifying talent in both companies. Few can doubt what a great job he's been doing.

"So, I think I'm doing pretty good when I pick. It's the same with the men. There's some guys I've looked at and I knew they would be special. And they are. And that is having a good eye for talent. But also the work ethic. I have to see you work. Like you don't have talent. And that is what I require," added Henry. [4:00-4:38]

Fans in India can now watch AEW star Jade Cargill on Eurosport

As Mark Henry claims, Cargill is certainly on the verge of greatness. Indian pro wrestling fans can catch the All Elite Wrestling star's historic reign with the TBS Championship on both Dynamite and Rampage, only on Eurosport.

As she garners one accolade after another, who will be the first to stop her?

