"It ain't no reason for one man to have all that power" - AEW's Mark Henry on certain stars being bigger than the company

AEW announcer Mark Henry has given his thoughts on the idea of wrestling companies having one star at the top of the pile. Seemingly taking inspiration from rapper Kanye West, Henry mentioned how "no one man should have all that power."

Pro wrestling companies have always been built on the success of certain Superstars. The likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock and Steve Austin are prime examples of that.

In today's times, WWE still relies on Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and John Cena to pull in audiences.

Speaking with his AEW colleague Shane "Swerve" Strickland on the "Swerve City" podcast, "The World's Strongest Man" said that it's dangerous to give performers that level of power. Furthermore, he stated that companies don't want it that way either.

"The companies don't want that, they don't want one person to have that...'it aint no reason for one man to have all that power.' They don't want a guy to be that. The Rock, to where they can call their shots. 'I don't necessary want to do that.' 'What do you mean you don't want to do it?' 'I don't want to do that.' End of it. You don't want one dude to have that power. People like Steve Austin, Undertaker, they can just say no. Okay, moving right along, what's next. You don't even argue with them. It's all about the brand," said Mark Henry. [H/T Fightful].

Mark Henry noted that WWE and AEW have the same mindset

When looking at the top level stars in both WWE and AEW these days, there are a number of potential names you could claim are the "top stars" in the company. This is something that Henry also noted, stating that the two companies (as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling) all have a common mindset.

"Not just WWE, but AEW, New Japan, every company. They want the company to flourish, and they should. It's their company. I'm not mad, I'm just saying, spread the wealth and don't lie about it or put the wool over nobody eyes. Let it be known. I'd rather you tell me, 'Mark, I just don't want to do that.' 'If we do that with you, we have to do that with other people. We can't afford, as a company, to do that,'" said Mark Henry. [H/T Fightful].

