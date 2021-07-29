"I’m not looking at the talent as one to have a competition with" - Mark Henry on his potential match in AEW

Mark Henry will make his debut as an announcer on Friday, 13 August for AEW Rampage. While he has only been advertised as a broadcaster so far, Mark Henry hasn't ruled out a return to the ring in AEW.

The World's Strongest Man was quizzed by TV Insider regarding a potential match. Mark Henry named a few AEW stars he has been impressed with and would like to work with. He said his end goal is to elevate them and enhance their credibility.

The WWE Hall of Famer named Powerhouse Hobbs, Ethan Page, Darby Allin and a few more as people he would look to work with if he returned to the squared circle.

"I pointed out Will Hobbs and Max Caster as an entry point, but Darby Allin and Ethan Page and Sonny Kiss and Sammy Guevara and a list of others come to me. They want to know how other stars got to the level of success they got. From the standpoint of who I would face, I have no clue. I’m not looking at the talent as one to have a competition with. I look at everybody as let me help build these guys up as much as possible because their success is our success," revealed Mark Henry.

Mark Henry is not ready to fight on AEW just yet

Mark Henry was last seen in WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Mark Henry opened up on his fitness and injuries and stated that he's not in shape to wrestle in AEW just yet.

"Not the way I see it. I’ve got to get in better shape. I have been a pro wrestler for 25 years, there are things that ache still, and I want to make sure I don’t feel any of that. I’m getting there," Mark Henry said.

Mark Henry last wrestled in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and his last singles match was even further back in February 2017 against Braun Strowman.

