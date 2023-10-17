Mark Henry has a two-word reaction to major star's WWE debut as SmackDown GM

AEW backstage coach and talent scout Mark Henry shared his thoughts on WWE and Triple H introducing a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H came out to reveal a big announcement as he declared Adam Pearce as the new General Manager of RAW and also introduced the major star in question, Nick Aldis, as the new General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. The announcement also marked Aldis' debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Nick Aldis gained prominence during his time in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and achieved great success in the National Wrestling Alliance as well. Meanwhile, Aldis has been positively welcomed as the new General Manager of one of the biggest wrestling shows currently by the veterans in the industry and the internet wrestling community alike.

Moreover, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who is currently signed to AEW as a backstage coach, talent scout, and analyst, also shared his reaction to the new SmackDown General Manager. Reacting to a tweet saying, "Nick Aldis is the perfect SmackDown GM," Henry stated:

"Great pick!"

Considering his reaction, the former World Heavyweight Champion seems excited to see how Nick Aldis fares as the new authority figure for the Friday Night show.

What Nick Aldis said after becoming the new WWE SmackDown General Manager?

After being appointed as the General Manager of the blue brand, Nick Aldis' first act was to introduce Kevin Owens as the latest acquisition for the show in exchange for Jey Uso to RAW. Later, Aldis said the following in a Digital Exclusive Interview:

“I’m feeling wonderful. Like I said out there, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to be the general manager of SmackDown, the number one brand in all of sports entertainment. Wow. It’s a testament to the many hats that I’ve worn in the industry outside of the ring. To be bestowed that trust by Triple H and the rest of the management team at WWE is a huge thrill.” [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Only time will tell what is the probable purpose behind Triple H bringing Nick Aldis as a General Manager and also whether he will make his in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

What is your reaction to Nick Aldis being appointed as the new General Manager of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!