"Needs more bells and whistles"- AEW veteran Mark Henry offers advice to former WWE Superstar

AEW analyst Mark Henry recently spoke highly of Tony Nese and urged the 36-year-old to bring notable changes that could help him excel in the wrestling industry.

Nese might not have reached a certain level of stardom in his career yet, but he is a 17-year veteran in this business. After failing to yield success in WWE, The Premier Athlete took his services to AEW in October last year.

Nese has mostly competed on Dark and Dark: Elevation thus far, but he has had some memorable matches against top names like Sammy Guevara. Most recently, he battled old 205 Live rival Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the latter's debut match with AEW.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that while Nese has great potential, he needs more "bells and whistles" to bring an edge to his character:

"I think that Tony Nese is a hell of a talent. I would like to see Tony Nese develop more outside the ring. Tony needs more bells and whistles,"said Henry. "He’s a guy that doesn’t jump off the page on the microphone. He seems like a nice guy.” (H/T- WrestlingNews.co)

Nese came up short against Strickland in the main event of this week's AEW Rampage. However, despite losing another big match, The Premier Athlete received critical acclaim for his performance. Strickland needed to look like a million bucks in his debut, and Nese provided just the right touch.

Mark Henry feels AEW star Tony Nese needs to develop himself outside the ring

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry hailed Nese as a rare talent in the wrestling business. The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that aside from being one of the best wrestlers in the world, Nese needs a captivating identity:

"That’s the question that needs to be asked to Tony Nese is, ‘Who are you besides one of the best wrestlers in the game today?’ How many people look like Tony Nese? Not many. He is spectacular looking to the eye. How many people can just work any match, any style, with anybody, and do it as fluently as Tony Nese? Not many. So what’s the problem? The problem is identity.’” (H/T- WrestlingNews.co)

The Premier Athlete might not be involved in any high-profile feud right now, but the company could easily propel him as a formidable challenger for the TNT Championship in the future.

