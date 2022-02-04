"THIS is how you treat the wrestler of the week?" - Popular personality hits out at AEW's treatment of MJF after win over CM Punk

MJF recently gained another reason to be even more arrogant. The 25-year-old star recently ended CM Punk's AEW undefeated streak.

After his victory, the AEW Twitter account named him "Wrestler of the Week." Notably, the tweet pointed out that MJF gained this "through treachery, deceit, and overall skullduggery."

The caption has seemingly upset "Smart" Mark Sterling as the manager took to Twitter to slam the tweet.

Friedman undeniably gained his victory over CM Punk through underhanded tactics. Nevertheless, the win counts and will undoubtedly shape the young star's future from this moment on.

Where will MJF go now that he's defeated a wrestler he once considered an idol?

AEW's "Salt of the Earth" has been cheerful on social media since he pinned the Chicago native on Wednesday. He even took to Twitter multiple times to "rub salt" in the "wounds" of all the fans spurned by his victory.

Friedman has not had a title shot since teaming up with Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in 2021, and he has not had a singles title shot since All Out 2020. The next step will undoubtedly be to take all of his current momentum and pursue a championship.

The 25-year old-star has history with current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, which could make for an enticing feud. However, Friedman might not be done with CM Punk just yet. His feud with Jericho lasted much longer, and the young star was eventually defeated by him.

Fans of Punk will likely be clamoring for a rematch between him and MJF. However, considering how long it took for Friedman to accept the match in the first place, the rematch might not happen soon.

Regardless of anyone's thoughts on him, MJF made history on Dynamite as he went toe-to-toe with "The Best in the World" and emerged victorious.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see a rematch between Friedman and Punk? Sound off below!

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you surprised to see MJF defeat CM Punk? Yes No 8 votes so far