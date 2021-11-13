"DELETE THIS" – Mark Sterling rages at AEW's social media team following Rampage

AEW manager Mark Sterling wasn't too pleased with the social media team following Rampage. Mark was enraged to see them post a video of him getting humiliated by Red Velvet as the AEW Star slammed a cake into Mark's face.

Mark Sterling has been serving as manager for AEW Star Jade Cargill for months. Cargill, who is considered a future AEW Women's Champion, has been unstoppable with Sterling by her side. Jade has advanced to the finals of the TBS Women's Championship where she will face Red Velvet at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling appeared on a recent episode of AEW Rampage. Cargill had a match against Santana Garrett, which she won comfortably. It was a special night for Jade as it was the first anniversary of her signing with AEW. Red Velvet was present ringside to observe her opponent's game. But what caught the eye of fans was the scenes that followed after the match.

Velvet went on to slam the anniversary cake, presented to celebrate Cargill's achievement, onto Sterling's face. After the show, AEW posted the video on their social media platforms. Sterling was furious over it and asked the AEW social team to immediately delete it.

Mark Sterling recently filed a trademark for his ring name

Mark Sterling recently filed a trademark for his ring name. Mark, who performed in WWE under the same name, didn't want to have any legal issues with WWE.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

AEW Full Gear will be a special night for both Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling. Cargill could end up becoming the first-ever TBS Women's Champion. However, it won't be that easy as Red Velvet will be a strong opponent.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh