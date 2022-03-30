Former Lucha Underground star Marty the Moth describes his experience in The Nightmare Factory (Exclusive)

Former Lucha Underground star Marty "The Moth" Martinez recently discussed his training at the Nightmare Factory, AEW's training school.

In 2015, Marty won the Lucha Underground Championship by beating Pentagon Dark while holding the Gift of Gods Championship. He also had a stint in AEW in 2021 as Martin Casaus on Dark. He faced Brian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Matt Sydal, all in a losing effort.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Marty recalled his experience in The Nightmare Factory. He detailed that he wanted to return to the school, even from an injury:

"The training of the Nightmare Factory was wrestling training. Honestly, I was coming off of a herniated disc so I wanted to prove to myself that I can still do what i needed to do, to do my job, so that's why I personally went back to school, even though I graduated from school, so the training was good. More practice of stuff that I knew but different takes of it," Marty said.

Marty even added that the school, now called The Factory on AEW programming, getting beat up was great TV.

"What The Factory booking in AEW? I think anytime QT Marshall gets beat up, it's fantastic TV."

Check out the full interview below:

What is the Nightmare Factory up to recently?

In AEW programming, The Nightmare Factory was formerly associated with The Nightmare Family. The latter consisted of Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall.

However, Marshall turned heel and was joined by Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Anthony Ogogo, renaming themselves The Factory.

Recently, Marshall and Solo tried to present a plaque to Hook. It was to facilitate The Factory's ex-student's victory over QT at the Revolution 2022 Buy-In.

While the two stars tried to celebrate the Hook's win, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil rammed Solo's head into the plaque, leaving Marshall shocked.

Earlier on Dark, The Factory finally got their act together in a six-man tag match against Adam Priest, Invictus Khash, and Gus De La Vega. Solo hit a double under-hook facebuster on Khash for the victory.

Edited by Angana Roy