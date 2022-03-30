"I would be down" - Marty "The Moth" Martinez reveals what AEW officials told him after his short-lived run with the promotion (Exclusive)

Former Lucha Underground star Marty "The Moth" Martinez has revealed why his run with All Elite Wrestling was short-lived. During his time with the promotion, Martinez wrestled under his real name, Martin Casaus.

Casaus debuted for AEW on the 28th April edition of AEW Dark and faced Brian Cage. He lost the match to The Machine before returning in May in a losing effort against Jungle Boy. His final AEW appearance saw him lose to Matt Sydal on Dark.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Casaus revealed why he couldn't continue appearing in AEW. He went on to explain what the company told him at the time:

"I did three matches. I think I was of two weekends or something like that and when I was done with the Nightmare Factory, I got home and got married and at that time they used to do in Jacksonville, Florida. It wasn't a simple drive from Nashville to Florida deal anymore, it's I gotta figure out Utah to here. I said I would be down to do it but they said, 'Give us a call when we're around town.' So, I don't know, we'll see about that," Casaus said. (32:53-34:10)

Marty "The Moth" Martinez is known for his work in Lucha Underground

The former AEW star is mostly known for his work in Lucha Underground. During his time with the company, Martinez even won the Lucha Underground Championship once.

During season 4, he defeated Dragon Azteca Jr. to capture the Gift of the Gods Championship. He later went on to cash it in for a title shot against Pentagon Dark's Lucha Underground Championship.

Martinez ended up winning the title and then defeated Mariposa before eventually losing the title back to Pentagon. Martin Casaus was also part of WWE Tough Enough a few years ago.

