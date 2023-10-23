Maryse, Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green send heartfelt messages to AEW star on her birthday

A number of WWE Superstars including Jade Cargill, Maryse, and Chelsea Green have all sent heartfelt messages to an AEW star who recently celebrated a major birthday.

The star in question is Taya Valkyrie, who has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since March 2023, when she made her debut for the company in her home country of Canada.

Valkyrie hasn't been on TV since the start of September, but that doesn't mean she hasn't had a lot going on in her personal life as she recently celebrated her 40th birthday on October 22nd.

Stars from all over the wrestling world sent messages to the former WWE Superstar on her big day, with everyone from NXT star Lash Legend, Kayla Braxton to recent signing Jade Cargill all commenting on her recent Instagram post.

One person who used a large portion of their Instagram story to wish Taya a happy birthday was Chelsea Green, who shared the ring with the AEW star a number of times during their respective runs in IMPACT Wrestling in 2022.

Jade Cargill's final AEW win was against Taya Valkyrie

When Taya made her debut for AEW, her first feud was with the-then TBS Champion Jade Cargill, with the main feature of the feud being that the two women shared the same finishing move.

The question then became who could do it better? That was answered at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2023 when Jade kicked out of Taya's "Road to Valhalla" but Taya couldn't kick out of Cargill's version, known as "Jaded."

This match now has some historical significance to it as it ended up being Jade Cargill's final victory in AEW before she departed the company in September 2023. The win over Taya would have also been her final pay-per-view match for All Elite Wrestling had she not issued an open challenge immediately after that was answered by Kris Statlander, who defeated Jade for the TBS Championship.

