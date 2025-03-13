Masked AEW star returns to Dynamite

A top star returned on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. This week's flagship show included a tag team match which consisted of two masked wrestlers. Hologram teamed up with Powerhouse Hobbs against LFI's Dralistico and Brian Cage. The 26-year-old star was accompanied by Harleygram, Harley Cameron's alter ego. She was dressed up as Hologram during her feud against Thunder Rosa in November 2024.

Ad

Hologram had defeated Dralistico on a recent edition of AEW Collision. Their rivalry continued tonight along with Hobbs and Cage's feud. Since the powerhouse star returned from injury, he has been after the Don Callis Family.

All four stars showcased their highly athletic abilities for over 10 minutes at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. After intense back and forth, Hologram picked up a win for his team. Harley Cameron also played a vital role in the tag team's victory. Harleygram was present at ringside to assist the masked star and Powerhouse Hobbs. She even distracted Dralistico and Brian Cage a couple of times.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Hologram and Powerhouse Hobbs have continued their momentum, and it seems both men are in for a push up the card. It will be interesting to see if Harley Cameron will be regularly accompanying the 26-year-old star to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback