Masked assailants led by The Devil attacks top babyfaces to end AEW Dynamite on a cliffhanger 

To conclude AEW Dynamite tonight, the man in the Devil mask once again made his presence known, as he masterminded an attack on a certain popular faction. The group attacked were The Acclaimed.

Jay White faced Mark Briscoe, with his shot at the AEW World Championship on the line. This was the final piece to set up the grudge match between himself and MJF.

White would take the win, but was immediately interrupted by his Full Gear opponent. Distracted by his entrance, Bullet Club Gold did not notice that MJF was right behind them, and he blindsided them all and sent them high-tailing.

Friedman then had strong words for them, saying that he was fighting not just for himself, but for everyone that meant a lot to him. As he was speaking, however, the lights went dim, and the camera panned backstage.

It showed four masked men launching an attack on The Acclaimed, whom MJF had teamed up with on AEW Dynamite just last week. After the attack, the man in the Devil Mask appeared on the big screen, showing that he orchestrated the whole thing.

The identity of the man in the mask still remains unknown to this day, but for the first time, he has shown that even MJF was not safe from him.

