  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Masked star says his upcoming match could be his last in AEW

Masked star says his upcoming match could be his last in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:56 GMT
AEW logo
This star was once a regular feature on AEW TV (source: AEW's X account)

Several AEW stars have already left the promotion this year. Another star has hinted that he could be wrestling his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Fuego Del Sol first started his run in All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He was a regular fixture on Dynamite and Dark during the initial days of the promotion. Despite being an entertaining prospect in the ring, Del Sol was often booked to lose against much stronger opponents like Lance Archer, Anthony Bowens, Powerhouse Hobbs, and many more. After 2023, his appearances for the promotion decreased. He only wrestled two matches on AEW TV in 2024 and a couple of matches for ROH TV over the past few months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Currently, Fuego Del Sol is involved in a feud with Blake Christian in ROH. These two men are set to lock horns this week on ROH TV. Del Sol took to social media to announce to fans that they may never see him in an AEW or Ring of Honor ring again after this match.

"Pay the HonorClub sub price and watch this, because it’s quite possibly the last time you’ll ever see Fuego in an ROH/AEW ring so I’m going to make it a good one!"
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Fuego Del Sol confirms he hasn't been under AEW contract since 2023

Since July 2024, Fuego Del Sol started appearing more frequently on Ring of Honor and AEW TV. He competed in a couple of tag and singles matches. However, Del Sol was often on the losing end of these appearances. His toughest match perhaps took place on the August 17 episode of Rampage when he faced off against Roderick Strong in a losing effort. It is interesting to note that all these matches occurred without him having a contract with a promotion.

Ad

After Del Sol announced on social media that he could possibly be wrestling his last match for the company this week, a fan replied that he believed the masked star was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In response, Del Sol stated that he hasn't been under contract with Tony Khan's promotion since 2023. However, he wrestled a couple of matches for ROH and Rampage last year as well as this year.

"I haven’t been under contract with them since July of 2023, however I did 6 weeks worth of ROH tv and a Rampage match last summer. Did a dark match in December. And this will be my second ROH match this month"
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this will truly be Fuego Del Sol's last appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी