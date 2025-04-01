Massive AEW star joining WWE in 2026 to dethrone Cody Rhodes would be great, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

AEW lost Cody Rhodes just over three years ago. The inaugural TBS Champion helped launch the Tony Khan-led company and shockingly left to return to WWE. A top AEW star who was rumored to have a future with WWE was recently endorsed by a Hall of Famer as the one to dethrone Rhodes.

The American Nightmare was among the high-profile EVPs that linked up with Tony Khan to launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Cody's time in AEW saw the second-generation grappler become the first-ever three-time TBS Champion. He faced several notable opponents in his 70-plus matches for the Jacksonville-based promotion, including MJF.

Rhodes was best friends and bitter enemies with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Wolf of Wrestling won his only singles bout with Cody. Revolution 2020 saw the one-time AEW World Champion pin the current Undisputed WWE Champion in just under 25 minutes.

On a new episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long expressed excitement over the prospect of Friedman finally signing with WWE to dethrone Rhodes. The 2017 Hall of Famer said he hoped to see Max in WWE, and Bill Apter agreed. Co-host Mac Davis then asked Teddy if he thought MJF could be WWE Champion someday.

"Of course I do, yes. Yes, why wouldn't you? Here's a guy that can work, he's a guy that's good on the microphone, so he has it all. So, why wouldn't you make him a champion? He certainly knows how to be a heel. [Apter: should he dethrone Cody Rhodes if he's still champion in one year?] I would like to see that. [Davis: people probably are aware of their AEW history.] Hey, that's money right there, OK? That's money right there, I'm telling you," Teddy Long said. [From 2:51 to 4:00]

Friedman and Rhodes also teamed up on one occasion in AAA. The Conquista Total Gira pay-per-view on July 18, 2019, saw the former allies lose to Daga and The Beast Mortos.

MJF continues storyline with AEW champions

All Elite Wrestling is moving forward with the intriguing storyline between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. Wednesday's Dynamite saw Friedman give Porter his answer to a potential invitation to join the faction. After they shook hands, MJF was confronted by the World Tag Team Champions.

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley took MVP's business card from a confused MJF, as MVP assured him they were still cool. The Long Island native then left the ring as MVP tried to calm Lashley.

The Hurt Syndicate later addressed MJF in a backstage segment. Lashley and Benjamin said they didn't like Friedman and his reputation, while MVP said they would revisit the issue if they had a problem with Maxwell, but for now, they needed to focus on The Learning Tree.

