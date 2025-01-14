Massive announcement on Hurt Syndicate member, return after 6 years confirmed

The Hurt Syndicate has been a hit on AEW television, but one member of the villainous faction is getting set to return to his roots. Coastal Championship Wrestling has announced that MVP will return to his old promotion for the first time in six years.

MVP was a mainstay in CCW back in the mid-2000s. He held the indie promotion's Heavyweight Championship for two months before signing with WWE. The Hurt Syndicate leader has since made a few appearances for the company, with his last coming in March 2019.

Coastal Championship Wrestling posted a major update on its website this past weekend, announcing that the AEW star will make his return on March 28 at the CCW Anniversary show in Port St. Lucie, FL.

"Coastal Championship Wrestling is thrilled to announce the return of former CCW Heavyweight Champion and global wrestling superstar MVP! A proud alumnus of the CCW Training Facility, MVP’s journey brought him to The Last Territory when our doors first opened in 2003. Since then, he has risen to incredible heights, showcasing his talents in WWE, TNA, and most recently, AEW. Now, he’s coming back to celebrate our legacy and deliver a performance fans will never forget," the company wrote.

The Hurt Syndicate set for major trios match on AEW Dynamite

During his final few years in WWE, MVP was primarily a manager and mouthpiece. While he's wrestled a couple of times on the independent scene since departing the Stamford-based promotion, he hasn't stepped into the ring on weekly television since July 2022.

That will change this Wednesday, as The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP take on Private Party and Mark Briscoe in trios action. The group's leader addressed the upcoming match on X/Twitter, letting fans know that he was not just a mouthpiece:

"I am taking off the suit and lacing up the boots to wrestle on TV for the first time in over 2 1/2 years. I am a professional wrestler 1st, 'mouthpiece' 2nd. See you Wednesday. #AEWDynamite #thehurtsyndicate #fashionablyviolent #wehurtpeople," he wrote.

The Hurt Syndicate is coming after Private Party's AEW World Tag Team Championship. Only time will tell if they can dethrone the popular young stars.

