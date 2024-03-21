Massive announcement made involving Jon Moxley and Jack Perry

Former WWE and AEW world champion Jon Moxley has been announced for a massive cross-over tag team match at an event outside Tony Khan's promotion and the match also involves the suspended star, Jack Perry.

While Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW, he also loves to work outside the promotion, be it in the independent scene or Japan. He last wrestled at the recent Revolution pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat FTR in a great tag-team encounter. The former WWE Superstar will be in action at an NJPW live event this April.

At the upcoming New Japan Pro Wrestling event, Sakura Genesis, on April 6, Moxley is slated to team up with his friend, Shota Umino, to take on the team of Ren Narita and the suspended AEW star, Jack Perry. It will be a proper cross-over tag team affair due to the presence of NJPW and All Elite stars on both sides.

For those unaware, Jack Perry was suspended by Tony Khan following his alleged altercation with CM Punk last year. While the suspension wasn't supposed to be this long, it's been seven months now. Nonetheless, Jack made an appearance on NJPW recently and has been a regular wrestler there ever since.

Jon Moxley on the working relationship between AEW and NJPW

Jon Moxley is heading to Tokyo for another event this year. Before his Japan tour last year, Mox spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed how it's easy for him to work in the Asian country due to the relationship between AEW and NJPW.

"Now I don't have to worry about going back and forth between New Japan and AEW. The working relationship is really good, and that makes it easy for me. I still work for New Japan Strong in the U.S., but it's not the same as being over there in Japan," said Moxley. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

While Mox is set to participate in the upcoming Sakura Genesis event in Japan, there are no rumored AEW plans for him presently. Only time will tell what holds for the former Shield member in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

