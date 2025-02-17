Massive announcement made on Miro after AEW departure

Miro has been a prominent star in the pro wrestling world for years. Following his recent departure from AEW, a huge announcement has been made regarding the former WWE star.

The Bulgarian Brute joined AEW in 2020 and was positioned as a top attraction for the company. However, his run was arguably lackluster, and he wasn't booked in notable storylines. This reportedly led to Miro requesting his release from the promotion, which Tony Khan granted.

Following his exit from the Jacksonville-based company, The Redeemer is set to make his first appearance. Qatar Pro Wrestling's X/Twitter handle announced that the former Rusev will appear at their events this weekend. QPW SuperSlam III will take place on February 21 and 22 at Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in Doha, Qatar.

"He is coming 🔥🔥🔥Click the link in the bio & get tickets now at http://Q-TICKETS.COM!"

Wrestling veteran speculated the real reason behind Miro's disappointing run in AEW

Miro signed with AEW after being released by WWE in 2020. The Redeemer had a good start, but after losing the TNT Championship, he wasn't consistently featured on TV.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter said the former WWE United States Champion had some health issues, and AEW never realized his true potential. He highlighted the former Rusev's popularity among fans when he was part of the global juggernaut.

"Well, we don't know, at this point, what's going to happen and why they really hadn't used Miro. I mean, he had some health issues, from what I understand, injuries. But he was over so strong for such a long time in WWE as Rusev, and they never really realized his full potential in that company. So I'd like to see him come back as Rusev. You know, a lot of people think without Lana, if he comes back, it's not going to be the same thing. But I think they could bring him back even stronger depending upon what storyline they bring him in." [From 01:41 to 02:21]

With the 39-year-old now a free agent and set for his first wrestling appearance post his AEW departure, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

