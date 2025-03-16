  • home icon
  • Massive backstage fight breaks out during AEW Collision; 6 ft 8 in former WWE star involved

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:00 GMT
A brawl took place tonight on AEW Collision

During AEW Collision tonight, a backstage brawl suddenly occurred, forcing cameras to pan to the back to check out the situation. A major faction was wreaking havoc on anyone they could find.

The Don Callis Family has always operated in chaos, and they have not held back on whom they cross paths with. Lance Archer is no stranger to these types of situations, as the 6 ft 8 in star has been caught doing so in the past, but this time around, he was joined by the rest of his stablemates.

Tonight, Mark Davis is set to compete against Mark Briscoe in the Eliminator Tournament, which will determine the number one contender for the AEW International Championship. The Don Callis Family found an interesting way for Davis to warm up by having him brawl with random talent they could find backstage. They ended up taking out four individuals.

If the 34-year-old wins tonight against The Sussex County Chicken, he will join Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Ricochet in a four-way match next week to determine who will face Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

Davis has been known as a singles competitor since his time with the United Empire and as one-half of Aussie Open, but this could be his chance to solidify his singles career.

Edited by Neda Ali
