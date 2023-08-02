AEW supremo Tony Khan can breathe a sigh of relief after his top stars Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page all re-signed multi-year deals with the company.

The news of the extension was first broken by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He tweeted:

“Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page will remain Elite. All have renewed their contracts, signing multi-year deals with AEW.”

Tony Khan was over the moon with the news and said:

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion. Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day.

“Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

There were a lot of rumors about WWE being very interested in bringing in Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page, but that ship seems to have passed.

Kenny Omega opened up on his future after Blood & Guts

After the Golden Elite beat the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Blood & Guts, Omega took the microphone after the cameras went off-air and pledged his allegiance to the Young Bucks. He said that he would go wherever the duo went.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about Omega’s comments on his show and said:

“Kenny Omega did a promo and basically said that whatever happens next, he is sticking together with The Young Bucks. It’s got people talking tonight. I don't know where the contract negotiations stand, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see and there is months to go. Their stuff is not going to be done till the end of December. So, whatever happens, it’s not happening for months.”

With all of AEW’s best talents in the bag for the future, Tony Khan can now fully focus on the upcoming major All In event at Wembley and make sure that his best stars showcase their talent for the world to see.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.