Massive brawl breaks out at AEW Dynamite; several ex-WWE stars involved

A massive brawl erupted on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, and a lot of former WWE stars were involved. This was tough to watch for one party.

Ad

MJF and Mark Briscoe had a promo showdown, which turned ugly after the former made some crude comments. That prompted former WWE stars Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin to come to MJF’s aid.

But before they could get their hands on Mark Briscoe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight came out. As they fought The Hurt Syndicate, another former WWE star, Christian Cage, appeared with The Patriarchy to attack The Syndicate. Christian took aim at The All Mighty’s knee and ankle and hit him with a steel chair.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MVP also faced the same fate as he was taken out with a steel chair. It was now Shelton Benjamin's turn to face JetSpeed's wrath as he was taken out. This sets up an exciting three-way match between the factions at AEW All In Texas in a few days for the AEW Tag Team Title.

Knowing The Hurt Syndicate, it won't be a surprise if they do everything in their power to avenge this beatdown at the hands of the two factions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More