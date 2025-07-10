  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Massive brawl breaks out at AEW Dynamite; several ex-WWE stars involved

Massive brawl breaks out at AEW Dynamite; several ex-WWE stars involved

By Sujay
Published Jul 10, 2025 01:32 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a huge brawl break out. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
AEW Dynamite saw a huge brawl break out. (Image credits: AEW X handle)

A massive brawl erupted on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, and a lot of former WWE stars were involved. This was tough to watch for one party.

Ad

MJF and Mark Briscoe had a promo showdown, which turned ugly after the former made some crude comments. That prompted former WWE stars Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin to come to MJF’s aid.

But before they could get their hands on Mark Briscoe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight came out. As they fought The Hurt Syndicate, another former WWE star, Christian Cage, appeared with The Patriarchy to attack The Syndicate. Christian took aim at The All Mighty’s knee and ankle and hit him with a steel chair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

MVP also faced the same fate as he was taken out with a steel chair. It was now Shelton Benjamin's turn to face JetSpeed's wrath as he was taken out. This sets up an exciting three-way match between the factions at AEW All In Texas in a few days for the AEW Tag Team Title.

Knowing The Hurt Syndicate, it won't be a surprise if they do everything in their power to avenge this beatdown at the hands of the two factions.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications