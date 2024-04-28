Massive 'Brawl' breaks out on AEW TV shortly after Collision went off the air

Another brawl began in AEW right after the end of this week's episode of Collision. This would be between former best friends Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

This week's edition of Collision was immediately followed by Rampage in what was a three-hour special broadcast of AEW. Immediately after Collision went off the air, the beginning of Rampage was marked by an enthralling Parking Lot Brawl match to settle all grudges between Beretta and Taylor.

Both men went all out and did not hold back in any capacity despite knowing each other for decades. They used everything in their arsenal, from trash can lids, screwdrivers, and the hoods of the cars parked even became their "ring" for this match.

Tony Khan and AEW have had their fair share of booking parking lot brawls. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta have already been part of two of them.

This time around, they would be against one another. This ended up the same as their past ones, with all men ending up all bloodied up, and this increased as the match went on.

Taylor was about to end the match with a Piledriver to the hood of a car, but Trent countered this with a low blow, and he did a Piledriver of his own, then topped this off with a submission hold for the win.

After the match, he struck Chuck's already injured ankle with a metal wrench to add insult to injury.

