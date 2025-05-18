Massive brawl takes place during AEW Collision; Death Riders members involved 

The Death Riders were once again involved in a major brawl. The scuffle closed out tonight's edition of AEW Collision as the heel faction attempted to send a message to two popular stars.
In tonight's main event, Powerhouse Hobbs took on Wheeler Yuta in singles action. The two were representing their respective teams that will go to war in Anarchy in the Arena. The Death Riders have allied with The Elite, while The Opps have joined forces with Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale.
Despite using his technical expertise and quickness to try to gain an advantage, Yuta could not handle the strength difference and eventually fell to Hobbs. Post-match, Marina Shafir came out and blindsided Hobbs. Willow suddenly showed up to even the odds and help the former TNT Champion fend off the Death Riders.
The former TBS Champion even attempted to take down Wheeler Yuta with a Powerbomb. The move would have connected had Shafir not saved her comrade.
The faces stood tall tonight, and this was a statement coming from them ahead of their showdown with the heels. Fans should stay tuned for Anarchy in the Arena, which will take place soon.
