Massive brawl takes place during AEW Collision; Death Riders members involved 

The Death Riders were once again involved in a major brawl. The scuffle closed out tonight's edition of AEW Collision as the heel faction attempted to send a message to two popular stars.

Ad

In tonight's main event, Powerhouse Hobbs took on Wheeler Yuta in singles action. The two were representing their respective teams that will go to war in Anarchy in the Arena. The Death Riders have allied with The Elite, while The Opps have joined forces with Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale.

Despite using his technical expertise and quickness to try to gain an advantage, Yuta could not handle the strength difference and eventually fell to Hobbs. Post-match, Marina Shafir came out and blindsided Hobbs. Willow suddenly showed up to even the odds and help the former TNT Champion fend off the Death Riders.

Ad

Trending

The former TBS Champion even attempted to take down Wheeler Yuta with a Powerbomb. The move would have connected had Shafir not saved her comrade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The faces stood tall tonight, and this was a statement coming from them ahead of their showdown with the heels. Fans should stay tuned for Anarchy in the Arena, which will take place soon.

Which team will win the Anarchy in the Arena match? Hit the discuss button and share your predictions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More